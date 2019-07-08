Sewer line location, golf carts on council agenda

Remedying a situation with a sewer line in the city and the legality of driving golf carts on city streets were among the topics debated during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Options for dealing with a sewer line connecting three houses along Seventh Street near Sherman Street to the city's sewer system were discussed.

The issue came before the city due to the fact that the sewer line runs under the garage of one of the houses and is currently backing up into the basement of that house.

It is unclear how or when the line was installed, but it is estimated that possibly sometime in the 1950s an easement was granted for the line.

Council members listened to information on possible options to remedy the situation, including installing a line along Seventh Street, south of the properties involved.

Council member Jennifer Sievers said "we need to find a solution and make it right."

A resolution allowing JEO Consulting to do work on the Seventh Street Sewer Extension Project was approved. The cost for this work is not to exceed $6,000 and council members will decide what the next step in the process will be after JEO submits their findings.

First reading approval on Ordinance 2019 - 9 was given at the meeting.

The ordinance deals with golf carts on city streets, the area in which they may be driven and age limits for drivers.

City Attorney Amy Miller explained the ordinance language she had put together and told the council two things - "right now, golf carts are not legal on city streets at all and, a city ordinance can not be less strict that the state statues."

Tuesday's meeting began with the introduction of two new city employees.

Derek Weiler has been hired as a Lineman I for the city and Ted Hollandsworth is a new member of the Street Maintenance department.

Following discussion a request to waive the requirements for a sidewalk at 929 Circle Drive was not approved due to a lack of a motion.

Discussion included the fact that other properties in the area do not have a sidewalk, the fact that city code requires new buildings in the city are required to have sidewalks and the property owner was aware of this requirement when the building permit was issued.

Council members gave first reading approval to Ordinance 2019-10 which will amend the city code to give the mayor the authority to allow fireworks to be discharged on July 5 in case of inclement weather on July 4.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.