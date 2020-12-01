She Devils thank community for support

The Wayne High School She Devils greatly appreciate the support of the community.

That is the message the 14-member group and their families want to share with the community as the group prepares for state competition later this winter.

The She Devils are affiliated with the high school but completely self-funded. The parents pay for the coaches' stipends and the rest of the money needed to support the group is earned through fundraising.

"Our biggest fundraisers each year include our car wash in the fall, the annual soup supper during basketball season, and the spring show at the end of the year. We also are invited to help with a project at Pac-N-Save every December and they have generously supported the team in this way," said

Fundraisers and private donations pay for all the other needs, including uniforms, costumes, Poms, entry fees into competition, and traveling and lodging expenses. In addition, the team has to pay for their own liability insurance and occasionally for a place to practice if the high school gym is unavailable.

The She Devils' year is divided into three parts.

The first part is dancing at all of the home football games.

Part two is the competition part of the season (what the dancers are currently working on) and includes preparing two dances for state.

This year they will be performing a High Kick and a Hip Hop routine for state. These dances are performed at basketball games and the team typically attends a competition in January so they can clean the dances before state.

"This year we will do a competition at Skutt in Omaha on Sunday, Jan. 12. State competition will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 in Grand Island," Alyssa said.

The third part is preparing for the Spring Show which is scheduled for Friday, March 15 this year (time to be announced yet). The Spring Show wraps up the season.

"The Dance Boosters are made up of the dance parents who organize all of the fundraising. Without the support of the community, these girls would not be able to do what they love to do so we are extremely grateful for the support we receive every year," said Jan Chinn, who has had two daughters who were part of the dance team.

For a full feature story about Wayne High’s She Devils, pick up a copy of the Jan. 9 Wayne Herald.