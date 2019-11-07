Sherman Street Parade honors country's independence
Thu, 07/11/2019
The annual Sherman Street 4th of July Parade involved lots of bikes, kids and neighbors. Several Wayne Volunteer Fire Department vehicles also took part. Following the parade, root beer floats were served and residents took the opportunity to enjoy the pleasant weather and each other's company. Uncle Sam (Carter Hasemann) made his appearance and visited with those in attendance. (Photos provided by Mary Kay and Laura Hasemann).