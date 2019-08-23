Siouxland Youth Chorus auditions set

The Siouxland Youth Chorus will be holding vocal auditions/interviews for the 2019-20 season on Monday, Aug. 26 and Monday, Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. both days

Siouxland girls and boys with unchanged voices in grades 4 through 8 for the 2019-20 school year, who have an interest in singing, are invited and encouraged to audition. Not only does Siouxland Youth Chorus offer vocal training with skilled vocal music specialists, it can help students develop vocal music skills that last a lifetime, while allowing performance opportunities, weekly rehearsals, the chance to travel and more.

Auditions will be scheduled with small groups in 30-minute time slots. To schedule an audition time, or for more information about the Siouxland Youth Chorus, call (712) 276-9296. No singing experience is necessary and auditions will be a simple, non-threatening process. Singers will be asked to sing “America (My Country ’Tis of Thee).”

Siouxland Youth Chorus also offers children the change to meet new people from a wide variety of backgrounds. A yearly tuition is charged to participate, but need-based scholarships are available.

Founded and directed by Shirley Neugebauer-Luebke, the Siouxland Youth Chorus offers both training and performance opportunities for singers. The Chorus has three ensembles in their program: the Concert Choir, Cadet Choir and the Singing Juniors, and includes singers from the tri-state area. The ensembles rehearse on Monday evenings, perform two formal concerts during the season and hosts the KIDZSING Festival in the spring. The Cadet Choir and Concert Choir each travels to a music festival in the spring. The Chorus will be celebrating their 30th year this upcoming season.

The mission of the Siouxland Youth Chorus is to provide an opportunity to learn, and to achieve high artistic standards, and to provide valuable vocal training that enables children to develop a cooperative spirit and acquire skills to be used for a lifetime for children of diverse backgrounds, while still enhancing the cultural life of the community with performances of beautiful choral music. For more information visit siouxlandyouthchorus.org.