Special meetings scheduled for Oct. 21, Oct. 22

Fri, 10/18/2019 - 5:06pm Sarah Lentz

Two special meetings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21.

According to a notice from Wayne County clerk, Deb Finn, an emergency Wayne County Commissioners meeting has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The commissioners will begin their meeting in Finn's office at the Wayne County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to select shingle colors for the restoration project currently underway on the courthouse.

On Oct. 22, a special Wakefield Board of Education meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the main gym of Wakefield Community Schools, according to a post on the schools' Facebook page.

Coverage of both meetings can be found in the Oct. 24 issue of The Wayne Herald.

