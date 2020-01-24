St. Mary's Catholic Schools hosts Wayne Chamber Coffee

St. Mary's Catholic School hosted Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday, Jan. 24. Father Jeff Mollner welcomed the public and led a prayer. Principal Stacy Uttecht told those in attendance about the various activities the students have been involved in throughout the school year. She also talked about events planned for Catholic Schools Week, which is celebrated Jan. 26-Feb. 1. To close out Chamber Coffee St. Mary's students performed songs for their visitors. The next Wayne Chamber Coffee will be hosted by Wayne Wrestling Club at 821 E. 7th St. on the west side of O'Reilly's.