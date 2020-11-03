State Basketball will go on - without fans

Both Wayne and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s boys basketball teams qualified for the state basketball tournment, however, the many fans are asked to stay away as a precaution against Covid-19. NSAA announced at a Lancaster County Health Department press conference on Wednesday morning that they’ll be taking the health department’s suggestion to hold the boys state basketball tournament but limit attendance to athletes and their immediate families only.

“From the standpoint of the NSAA we’re going back to our office…and try to figure out to the best of our ability what the logistics of what this tournament is going to look like,” Jay Bellar, NSAA director said. “We are very saddened that it can’t go on with all the fans there but we do realize that that’s the best thing to do.”

As more information becomes available we’ll share it here on mywaynenews.com.