State Nebraska Bank & Trust holds pre-holiday Chamber Coffee
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 4:05pm Sarah Lentz
State Nebraska Bank & Trust hosted Wayne Chamber Coffee Friday morning. The public was welcomed to the bank with the sounds of Wayne High's Jazz Choir performing myriad of Christmas songs. SNB CEO Matt Ley welcomed guests and recognized employees with work anniversaries ranging from five years to 30 years, before discussing work on the new SNB location on 10th Street. Wayne Area Economic Development also drew for the stamp card promotion winners.