Students inducted into National Honor Society

Induction ceremonies were held Oct. 2 for Wayne High School students accepted into National Honor Society.

The group was welcomed by Erin O'Reilly and students then explained the four pillars that make up the organizations core values.

These include:

Scholarship, as explained by Faith Junck; Service, as explained by Maggie Fehringer; Leadership, which was explained by Josh Lutt and Character, which was explained by Allyson Avery.

The students then recited the National Honor Soceity Pledge and were introduced and congratulated by Mrs. Pam Vander Veen, chapter advisor, and Wayne High Principal Tucker Hight.

Following the ceremony, the students served refreshements to their guests.

Those inducted included:

Emily Armstrong, Allyson Avery, Autumn Avery, Hailey Backer, Blake Bartos, Micah Carson, Alyssa Chinn, Trevor DeBoer, Tyrus Eischeid, Maggie Fehringer, Kayla Fleming, Kelsey Heggemeyer, Gunnar Jorgensen, Faith Junck, Madison Kaup, Frankie Klausen, Tori Kniesche, Savannah Leseberg, Josh Lutt, Korrina Niemann, Erin O'Reilly, Zach Schenk, Shea Sweetland, James Tompkins and Sarah Tompkins.