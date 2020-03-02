'Surf’s Up' at WEB’s 6th annual Valentine Son Dance

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) are hosting its sixth annual Valentine Son Dance for elementary school boys in Wayne along with their mothers and mother-figures on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7-8:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Surf’s Up.”

Tickets go on sale at Wayne Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 3 for $5 in advance. Tickets will be $8 at the door. There will be dancing, desserts, a silent auction with donations from teachers, parents and local businesses, a $5 Photo Booth, raffles for Husker football tickets, a giant inflatable T-Rex and more.

Those interested in donating an item to the silent auction can contact Sandy Brown at sandybro@live.com. For more dance details, visit wayneweb.org.