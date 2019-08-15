Tour held to promote American Wind Week

In observance of American Wind Week, officials with NextEra Energy Resources hosted a number of state and local officials and other interested person at the Sholes Wind Farm on Aug. 15.

Josh Moenning, Director of New Power Nebraska, spoke to those in attendance on the impact of wind turbines in northeast Nebraska and noted the large amount of tax revenue generated by the facility.

Phillip Clement, Project Director for the Sholes Wind Farm, told his audience that the wind farm is capable of generating 160 mega watts of electricity and contains 71 turbines of varying sizes.

Among those in attendance was Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley.

Foley also stressed the economic benefits of the wind farm, especially to local farmers facing low grain prices.

The tour included a chance to go inside a wind turbine and view a time-lapse video of the construction of such a turbine.