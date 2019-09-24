Traffic fatality being investigated

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a two vehicle collision located approximately five miles south of Winside on Highway 35 that occurred at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

A southbound vehicle driven by Brody Vrooman struck a southbound tractor driven by Jeffrey Aschoff. The impact caused the vehicle to roll into the ditch.

The vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Redwing, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vrooman was transported by LifeNet to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Aschoff was not injured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Hoskins/Woodland Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and LifeNet.

Lack of seatbelt usage is considered a significant factor for the injuries and fatality.

The collision remains under investigation.