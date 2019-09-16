Two begin administrative duties at Winside Public Schools

Two new faces are leading the students and staff at Winside Public Schools this year.

Andrew Offner has begun his duties as the superintendent of the school district and Cory Friedrich is serving as the K-12 principal.

Two students in Susan Brandow's Journalism class recently interviewed the two men and the following is information about the them:

Andrew Offner,

Superintendent

By Ashelyn Abler

One of the new faces at Winside Public Schools is Andrew Offner, our new superintendent.

Mr. Offner is originally from Redcloud, in south central Nebraska. Mr. Offner got his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

He started his educational career in Pawnee City, but most recently came from Madison. Mr. Offner has been in education and coaching for 16 years and counting. He has coached various sports such as: football, basketball, and track.

When asked about his goals for the school year, he said he wants to "foster a strong community outlook and build the enrollment and positivity for the school and the community."

He also commented on getting an FFA program up and running since he believes it would be very beneficial to our school and community.

Even though his job is serious, he still likes to have fun with the students and family. For example, he mentioned a time when he was with his elementary students and they were doing a fundraiser, which involved them turning him into an ice cream sundae!

Mr. Offner’s family includes his wife, Beth, and their five children: Devon, who is in eighth grade; Skye, who is in seventh grade; Caleb, who is in sixth grade; Jayden, who is in sixth grade; and Harper, who is in kindergarten.

Cory Friedrich,

K-12 Principal

By Jaden Rastede

Winside Public Schools recently welcomed a new K-12 principal and his name is Cory Friedrich.

Mr. Friedrich has been in education for 22 years and has coached for 18 of those years - four years of boys basketball and 14 years of cross country.

When asked about his goals for the year, he replied with “my goals for this school year are getting to know the school and community, making Winside a positive school environment, and having consistency throughout the school.”

He graduated from Plainview, High School then went on to get his undergraduate degree at Wayne State College and his graduate degrees in both Curriculum and Instruction and Education Leadership from Doane University.

His hobbies are landscaping and he is an EMT. Mr. Friedrich is originally from Plainview, and his parents still reside there.