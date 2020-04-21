Two vehicle accident in Dixon County claims one life

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (April 18) the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 20 near mile marker 404 in rural Allen.

A Ford Mustang with one occupant was traveling east on Highway 20 and collided with a westbound Ford F150 with two occupants. The F150 caught fire as a result of the collision and caused a small grass fire near the accident.

Both occupants of the Ford F150, Benjamin Galvin, 53, and Terrie Galvin, 48, of rural Laurel, were wearing seat belts and were transported to Mercy Medical Center with extensive injuries.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, Rodney Bressler, 66, of Winside, was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

Allen Fire and Rescue, Wakefield Fire and Rescue, Dixon Fire and Rescue, Martinsburg Fire and First Responders, Wings One Helicopter, Life Net Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident and fire.