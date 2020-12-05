Unofficial primary election results released

Polls were open Tuesday, even with a large section of the Wayne county population voting early via mail. Voter turnout for the county was 46.26 percent. Results are currently unofficial.

Results

Dean Burbach will retain his Wayne County Commissioner Dist. 2 seat. Burbach garnered 393 votes while opponent B.J. Woehler received 126.

Joni Albrecht defeated Sheryl Lindau in the polls with 1,1667 votes to Lindau’s 622.

President Donald J. Trump’s opponent on the Republican ballot, Bill Weld received only 115 votes, while there were 115 write-in picks for Republican presidential candidate. President Trump received 1,606 votes.

Ben Sasse received 1,349 votes compared to Matt Innis’s 418 for the Republican U.S. Senator place in the general election.

In the U.S. Congressional District 3 Republican race, Adrian Smith received 1,341 votes; Justin Moran, 106 votes; Arron Kowalski, 84 votes; Larry Lee Scott Bolinger, 60 votes, and William Elfgren, 59 votes. There were three write-ins for that race.

In the Democratic presidential race, Biden carried the pool also comprised of Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, with 310 votes.

For U.S. Senate, Wayne County Democrats gave 92 votes to Alisha Shelton; 90 votes to Angie Philips; 80 votes to Chris Janicek; 32 votes to Daniel M. Wik; 31 votes to Andy Stock; 14 votes to Larry Marvin and 11 votes to Dennis Frank Macek.

Mark Elworth, Jr. was the only candidate running as a Democrat for the U.S. Congressional District 3 seat.

On the Libertarian ticket, voters could choose between six candidates for president, Max Abramson (0 votes), Dan Behrman (0 votes), Lincoln Chafee (1 vote), Jacob Hornberger (4 votes), Jo Jorgensen (1 votes) and Adam Kokesh (0 votes).

Gene Sladek and Dustin C. Hobbs both ran uncontested for their races for U.S. Senate and Congressional District 3 respectively.

In the State Board of Education race, Patti S. Gubbels received 1,498 votes while Mike Goos received 504. Mike Minert was the lone candidate on the ballot for Pender Community Hospital District.

Two people voted yes on the Wisner Fire District 8 Wisner Fire 8, while five voted no.

Primary election results remain unofficial until the canvassing board can meet. General elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.