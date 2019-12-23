UPDATE** Moody to fill Wakefield's interim superintendent position

**UPDATE**

According to minutes from Wakefield Community Schools' Board of Education special meeting, the board approved a motion to offer Mike Moody the interim superintendent position. Mark Victor, board president, confirmed that Moody accepted the board's offer and his contract will run from Jan. 1 through June 30. The board also voted to retain a search firm to find a permanent superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.

Previous story:

After the mid-year resignation of superintendent Mark Bejot, the Wakefield Community Schools Board of Education was left to find an interim superintendent by Jan 1. Today, Dec. 23, at a special meeting, the board will interview four candidates for the position.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the school board will interview Mike Moody, Joan Reznicek, Dottie Heusman and Randy Anderson. The interviews will each take 45 minutes or less and all candidates will be given the same questions.

At WCS’s last special board meeting, held on Dec. 16, the board agreed that depending on candidates, an interim contract could be offered the same day as interviews. The Wayne Herald will update any information that is forthcoming.