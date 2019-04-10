Violent Offender Task Force arrests Wayne suspect

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of first degree sexual assault in Wayne county in December of 2016.

Through various investigative techniques, the task force was able to locate the subject’s location and provided that information to the USMS in Georgia. Officials in Georgia located and arrested Benjamin D. Gardner in Effington County, Ga., without incident. Gardner was lodged and will be held pending extradition back to Nebraska.