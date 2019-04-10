Home / News / Violent Offender Task Force arrests Wayne suspect

Violent Offender Task Force arrests Wayne suspect

Fri, 10/04/2019 - 4:19pm Sarah Lentz

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of first degree sexual assault in Wayne county in December of 2016.

Through various investigative techniques, the task force was able to locate the subject’s location and provided that information to the USMS in Georgia. Officials in Georgia located and arrested Benjamin D. Gardner in Effington County, Ga., without incident. Gardner was lodged and will be held pending extradition back to Nebraska.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here