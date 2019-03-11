WAED announces Wayne Chicken Show Theme for 2020

The Wayne Chicken Show Committee has announced the theme for the next Wayne Chicken Show. The 2020 Wayne Chicken Show theme will be “40 Years of Egg-Cellence” and will re-hatch the last 40 years of the Wayne Chicken Show. The 2020 Theme was revealed during a watch party of the episode of "Something's Run Afowl" from the show Small Town Big Deal, which featured the 2019 Wayne Chicken Show. Small Town Big Deal is a TV program that is aired nationally and that features unique traditions or events that take place across America. Wayne and the Wayne Chicken Show were the first Nebraska community and event to be featured on Small Town Big Deal. To view the full episode click here.

The Chicken Show Committee chose “40 Years of Egg-cellence” as 2020 marks the 40th year of the Wayne Chicken Show. The Committee hopes to fly the feathers of favorite Wayne Chicken Show themes and activities from the past 40 years, while also spreading their wings for future Chicken Shows. The Wayne Chicken Show is held annually on the second weekend in July and the 2020 Wayne Chicken Show will be held July 10-12, 2020 in Wayne. Founded by the Wayne Regional Arts Council, the Wayne Chicken Show was first held in 1981.

If anyone is interested in helping plan the 2020 Wayne Chicken Show, would like to be added to the contact list, or has questions about the event, please contact Abby Schademann at aschademann@wayneworks.org or at 402-375-2240. The Wayne Chicken Show Committee meets on the second Monday of the month at 5:30 pm at rotating locations. Follow the Wayne Chicken Show on Facebook for the latest updates.