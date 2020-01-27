WAED Chamber Banquet 'Swings' Wayne into the 20s

Over 250 guests attended the 2020 Wayne Area Economic Development Annual Banquet, held on Jan. 26 at the Beaumont Event and Concert Hall. The Wayne Area Economic Special Events Committee planned a “Swinging into the 20s” theme to celebrate the work of the organization and community prosperity during the past year.

Social Hour entertainment was provided by Wayne State College student-musicians. Guests were escorted to their reserved tables by members of the Wayne Ambassadors. Silent auction items, donated by area businesses, were on display with the auction funding the annual Band Day scholarship and a new Business scholarship to Wayne State College.

Following the meal of a garden salad, gourmet mac-n-cheese, fingerling potatoes, savory green beans, roast beef with gravy and chicken cutlets, Randy Bargholz entertained the crowd by auctioning off 24 desserts that were created and donated by talented bakers. Funds from the auction will be used to assist with the new City of Wayne initiative for public art. Bidders were very generous and $3,985 was raised.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the special awards.

The Most Valuable Patron Award is awarded annually to recognize an individual, business or organization that has significantly supported Wayne Area Economic Development throughout the year. The Most Valuable Patron Award went to Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department. Luke Virgil, WAED executive director, noted their roles in emergency management, health and safety in the community.

The Wayne Area Economic Development Business of the Year Award went to 1st Realty Sales and Management. Citing over 20 years of business, owner Anne Nolte, was congratulated for her work.

Courtney Maas, 2018 Educator of the Year, introduced Toni Rasmussen as the 2019 Educator of the Year. Rasmussen was celebrated for her dedication to students in the recently created Wayne Agriculture Education and FFA program.

2016 Citizen of the Year, Bill Reeg, divulged clues to the identity of the 2019 Citizen of the Year, but could not contain himself to reveal that it was one of his own employees at Arnie’s Ford, Ken Kwapnioski.

In all the nominations received for Kwapnioski, one word was used consistently-service, describing a lifetime of service- service to his church; leadership in service organizations; service on local boards; and service through his employment.

One nomination used the words “good and faithful servant” to describe his stewardship to his church where he can be found ushering on Sundays and at funerals, distributing communion and visiting the sick in their homes, helping with parish groundskeeping and using his food service expertise at the St. Mary’s food stand at the county fair, the annual Winter-Spring Fest and Lenten Fish Fry.

The nominations outline Kwapnioski’s devotion to the community through the Wayne County Jaycees, where he held various offices; to the Lions Club where he has served many terms of office, maintains Lions Club park and helps with vision screening in the schools; and to his extensive involvement with the Father Kearns Knights of Columbus.

Impacting the economic vitality of our community, Kwapnioski, a Wayne Ambassador, currently serves on the Wayne Area Economic Development Board of Directors, Business and Industry Committee, Northeast Nebraska Investors, Wayne Hospitality Group/Cobblestone Hotel; and often works behind the scenes encouraging and supporting entrepreneurs.

Over the years, Kwapnioski may have served a slice of the good life at Godfather’s or a steak dinner at the Black Knight. For the past 25 years, he has been a part of the Arnie’s Ford family, currently holding the position of comptroller.

Working beside him on his life’s journey are his wife Karen, daughter Kelli and son Kyle and his wife Jennifer, and grandson Landon.