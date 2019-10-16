Water bill, utility warranties on council agenda

A request to consider reducing a water charge and presentation on water and sewer line warranties were among the items discussed during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Denny Lutt, on behalf of the Wayne Consolidated Veterans, came before the council to ask if anything could be done with the fact the Vets Club had received a "huge water/sewer bill because of a toilet that had been running."

Lutt said the Vets Club, which is run by volunteers, is struggling to keep going and the $854 bill for the month of September will substantially affect the organization.

Council members said that while they sympathized with the situation, felt that granting the Vets Club some type of deduction in their bill would be setting a precedent for future requests. They did, however, vote unanimously to allow the Club to spread the payment of the bill out over the next 12 months.

A presentation was given by Ashley Shiwarski, director of Business Development with Utility Services Partners (USP).

Shirwarski told the council her company works with cities in raising awareness on the responsibilities of homeowners in regard to water and sewer lines. USP offers the homeowners the opportunity to purchase a warranty on one of the following - water service lines, sanitary sewer lines or in-home plumbing.

She said the company works with the city on mailings to customers and explained what coverage is offered under these warranties. At the present time, there are six other municipalities in Nebraska using this service.

No action was taken during the meeting, as the item will be brought before the council at a future date.

Council members also spent a considerable amount of time discussing Resolution 2019-59, which would have awarded a bid on the Senior Center Freezer/Pantry Storage Addition Project.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council three bids had been received for the project, including the low bid of $27,215 from Benscoter Construction. Other bids were received from Horizon Construction ($37,901) and Otte Construction ($41,670).

Discussion was held on the need to make the additional look as close to the original building as possible, including the matching of the bricks on the outside of the building. Also discussed was the need for Benscoter Construction to provide the necessary documentation and bonding before beginning the work.

Following considerable discussion, council members voted 8-0 to reject the bids and enlist the aid of an engineer and possibly an architect to determine what the proposed addition would look like. It was determined that doing so would likely push the project back into next year due to the fact that concrete could not be poured yet this fall.

In other action, the council approved the membership application of Carter Hasemann as a cadet on the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and Kyauna Kring as a member on the department.

Council members also approved Resolution 2019-60, which authorizes the purchase of a 2019 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan for the Wayne Police Department.

This vehicle will replace one that was demolished in an incident earlier this year.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn told the council this vehicle will allow for the transfer of equipment from the previous vehicle and has already been built. It was purchased through the state bid process from Arnie's Ford in Wayne.

A request to participate in an alley paving cost share program for the State Nebraska Bank & Trust Drive-Thru at 10th and Main Streets was accepted.

Council members discussed the options, which include the bank's proposal or creating a paving district. The district would only be created if those owning 51 percent of the property involved would agree to the district.

Discussion was also held on what paving of the area would do to the water run-off in the area.

The Wayne City council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in council