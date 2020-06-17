Water issues may delay opening of swimming pool

No definite date has been set for the opening of the Wayne Municipal Swimming Pool for this season.

This was the information provided to members of the Wayne City Council during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Work needs to be done to caulk several areas of the pool, but when city staff began filling the pool with water, it was discovered that water is leaking out of the pool at a rate of 20-25 gallons per minute. City staff and engineers with JEO Consulting have been at the pool nearly every day trying to determine where the leak is located.

"The problem is different than what we were seeing last year. Something changed over the winter, but I am at a loss as what to do, " said Parks and Recreation Director Lowell Heggemeyer.

Discussion on where to go from here included whether or not there was a warranty on the pool, how long the pool season might last and the possibility of using this time to do other work on the pool.

Additionally, discussion was held on how to go about training lifeguards. It was suggested they get trained at a pool in the area and finish training in the Wayne pool.

Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.

An update on the COVID-19 Pandemic included information on how businesses in the community have been impacted and possible assistance available.

Wayne Area Economic Development Director Luke Virgil spoke to the council on resources available to businesses and suggested the possibility of using LB840 funds as a "bridge loan to get over the hump." He suggested the city find a way to provide "low interest, highly flexible loans" to those in need.

Council members discussed the amount of money that could be used for this type of activity and noted that those with LB840 loans were given the opportunity to defer payments due to COVID-19, leading to less money in the LB 840 Revolving Loan Fund.

Virgil will meet with City Finance Director Beth Porter to determine how much money is available and the best method of making it available to business owners. Council members will discuss the issue during a June 30 retreat.

In other action, the city of Wayne received a check for $58,527.55 from Employers Mutual Company. The check represents the dividend to the city from its Workers Compensation insurance policy.

Following a public hearing, council members voted to approve a redevelopment plan for Sebade Housing, LLC-2020 Project.

Chad Sebade plans to demolish two single-family houses on the corner of Eighth and Nebraska Streets and construct an eight-unit apartment complex. Tax increment financing is necessary to make the project economically feasible.

Council members thanked Sebade for his work with this project and the desire to include suggestions from the Architectural Design Committee for work on the outside of the building and the space around the building.

A resolution approving Carlson West Povondra Architects as professional architect/engineer for the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Planning Grant (CCCFFPG) was approved. The firm will serve as the special engineer for the planning grant project at a cost of $18,000. The city will be responsible for $9,00 and the remaining $9,000 will be paid through the CCCFF grant

Council members approved pay agreements in the amount of $1,006,710.72 to Rutjens Construction, Inc. for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project and for $365,602.75 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction, Inc. for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements Project.

Following considerable discussion, approval was given to pay M&B Quality Concrete $464,102.45 for the Restoration of Walking Trail Project. It was noted that the firm is currently out of compliance with the permit that they have from the state department of roads. The payment represents a deduction of $100,000 from requested pay application amount.

Council members voted to terminate an agreement with Settje Agri Services and Engineering, Inc. The agreement was for the removal of sludge from the city's lagoon. The firm has not removed any sludge from the lagoon and terminating the agreement will allow the city to seek bids from other interested parties to do so.

Council members passed Ordinance 2020-10 and waived the three readings.

The action will allow the city to refinance Electric Revenue Bonds from 2012 and 2017 and obtain a more favorable interest rate.

The Wayne City Council will hold a retreat on Tuesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall and hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m.