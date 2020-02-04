Wayne and Norfolk McDonalds to offer discount for medical professionals, first responders
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:55am Sarah Lentz
Leonard Management, the owner of Wayne’s McDonalds, is offering medical professionals and first responders a special discount every Thursday for the month of April.
First responders and medical professionals will receive 20 percent off of their order if they show a work ID or badge. The deal is also available at Norfolk’s McDonalds location, but is not valid on delivery orders.