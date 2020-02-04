Home / News / Wayne and Norfolk McDonalds to offer discount for medical professionals, first responders

Wayne and Norfolk McDonalds to offer discount for medical professionals, first responders

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:55am Sarah Lentz

Leonard Management, the owner of Wayne’s McDonalds, is offering medical professionals and first responders a special discount every Thursday for the month of April.

First responders and medical professionals will receive 20 percent off of their order if they show a work ID or badge. The deal is also available at Norfolk’s McDonalds location, but is not valid on delivery orders.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here