Wayne Area Legacy Fund awards two grants

Wayne Area Legacy Fund (WALF) is announced their inaugural grant distribution. WALF has successfully raised enough funds through their endowment to begin granting funds to applicants.

Through the generosity and commitment of individuals and organizations in the Wayne area, the WALF has granted $6,000 of funds back into the community. This is the first year’s earnings from the endowment.

“It’s great to see how the funds raised will impact our community. We hope this is a stepping stone to larger grants in the future. With each additional contribution we are closer to our goal of $1 million donated and $50,000 annual grant availability; can you imagine the impact?” Karissa Hays, WALF committee member, said.

The application process was opened in the fall of 2019 to non-profit organizations and the committee had multiple applicants vying for the available grant funds. Each organization submitted a grant application and provided required documentation to establish their need for the funds.

“Each request submitted was warranted and made the grant decision difficult. There are many organizations in our area that are committed to making this the best place to live, work and play,” Liz Onderstal, WALF secretary said.

Among the award recipients are two organizations, Rainbow World Child Development Center and the Wayne Senior Center, each being awarded $3,000 for their projects. Rainbow World Child Development Center’s mission is to encourage quality childcare for the greater Wayne community. It will stimulate children's social, intellectual and physical development utilizing developmentally appropriate learning materials. The awarded $3,000 grant funds will be utilized for the purchase of new iPads and smart tablets for each classroom. These technological tools will enhance the center’s programming and be beneficial to the center’s teachers.

The Wayne Senior Center received an equivalent grant for the purchase of a walk-in freezer. The Senior Center is an important part of the Wayne community as it allows seniors to gather for a nutritious meal and socialize with friends. The City of Wayne has recently announced the construction of an addition on the southwest side of the building that will allow for storage space for the grocery items needed for meal preparation; this will include a walk-in freezer and a refrigeration unit. The Senior Center has been vigorously fundraising and the grant from Wayne Area Legacy Fund will meet the mark for their fundraising goal, allowing them to purchase the needed equipment.

The committee members are grateful to all the organizations that submitted a grant application and encourage all to watch for the next release of funds. To learn more about the Wayne Area Legacy Fund or how to apply for funds for community projects, visit Wayne Area Legacy Fund on Facebook, nebcommfound.org/give/wayne-area-legacy-fund/ for the application or contact Bill Dickey at bill.dickey67@gmail.com.