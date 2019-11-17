Wayne Auto Parts celebrating half century of service

Both Larry and Jeanne Lindsay say they have been "very blessed with loyal customers" during their 50 years in business.

On Nov. 3, 1969, Larry and Jeanne, along with Cliff and Elaine Pinkelman opened Wayne Auto Parts at 210 Main Street.

Three years later, the business moved to its current location at 117 South Main and is now providing service to a third generation of residents of the community.

"Larry and I both grew up in this area and Larry had experience with another parts store in town. We got together with the Pinklemans and decided we could do this financially. We also had a store in South Sioux City. In 1978, we dissolved the partnership and the Pinkelmans operated the South Sioux City store," Larry said.

Now, 50 years after opening for business, the couple, along with their son, Daryl, who has worked with his parents since high school, are celebrating.

Wayne Auto Parts will host the weekly Chamber Coffee on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the store.

Larry stressed the fact that the business is an independent, family-owned business.

"CarQuest is our main supplier of parts, but we can get parts from anywhere," he said.

The Wayne business can get needed parts overnight from the warehouse in Des Moines, Iowa and is able to source needed parts from across the United States.

Wayne Auto Parts changed from a Big A store in 1999, when Big A was bought out by CarQuest.

"One of the biggest changes in the last 50 years is parts proliferation. At one time there were approximately 5,000 different parts numbers. Today, there are 30,000," Larry said. These part numbers are all computerized, allowing for easy access to filling customers' needs.

Another change during the past five decades is an increase in the number of parts for imported vehicles.

Wayne Auto Parts stocks automobile, truck and ag parts, along with batteries and hydraulic hoses. These hoses can be custom-made to the desired length. Truck and semi-tractor parts are a part of the inventory. A limited number of farm tractor parts are available.

In addition, Larry and Daryl are automotive machinists and do light machine work.

Jeanne said that through the years, five of their grandchildren have helped out at the store during their years at Wayne State College.

In addition to the three Lindsays, the business has two full-time employees, including a driver who delivers parts throughout the area four days a week. Deliveries are made to a number of wholesales customers in Wayne each day.

The business is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Jeanne has served as the bookkeeper for the business all but five years. She took a break from the time of Daryl's birth until he was ready for kindergarten.

She said that with computers, her work is easier as she does not have to hand-write bills.

In addition to Daryl, the Lindsays have another son, Allan, and a daughter, Brenda. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

For more information on the merchandise available at Wayne Auto Pars, call (402) 375-3424.