Wayne celebrates Veterans Day

Wayne Community Schools' gym was filled with students, staff, community members and most importantly, veterans for the annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 11.

This year's featured speaker was Jean (Pieper) Steen, a 2006 graduate of Wayne High School and current Special Education teacher at Wayne Elementary School.

In addition to Steen's talk on her military career, she was assisted by several elementary students who talked about the military people in their lives and the need to honor veterans.

These included Jack Wieland, Cohen Woehler, Winora Dorcey, Veronica Rivas, Hadley Woehler, Tenley Widner, McKaeya Becker, Mallory Redden, Desirae Bacon and Eric Rocardez.

Quilters with the Quilts of Valor Foundation were on hand to present quilts to those who have served in the military. These included those from World War II through those still on active duty.

Music for the day was provided by Tracy Anderson, playing the National Anthem, Monica Jensen and the Wayne Elementary students singing a medley of patriotic songs, the St. Mary's Elementary students, under the direction of Jilliane Allemann, singing "We Will Not Forget" and the Wayne High Band, under the direction of Alex Wieland, playing the Marches of the Armed Forces.