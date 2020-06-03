Wayne Chamber Coffee ends in double ribbon cutting

Karen Longe, of KEL Physical Therapy and Todd Luedeke, of Todd Luedeke, PC Pain Clinic hosted Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday. Both healthcare professionals have recently opened for business in Wayne Sport & Spine’s building at 214 N. Pearl Street. Longe provides physical therapies like sports medicine, soft tissue work, joint mobilization, performance training and more. Luedeke is a nurse practitioner focusing on anesthesia and pain management.