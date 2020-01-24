Wayne Community Activity Center project underway

Visitors to Wayne's Community Activity Center (CAC) may have noticed the beginning of what will be a project to better maximize space, according CAC recreational service coordinator Amber Schwarte. A wall will be added, equipment moved and spaces changed to hopefully make the facility more user-friendly.

What is now the children's recreation area will now have dual purpose and become a lounge-type space. The remodeled 300 square-foot area will still have the pool tables and space for kids to relax after school, but adults will also be able to use the space during the day. Vending machines from the concessions area will be moved to the kids' room and a table and coffee bar will be out during the school day. Once children start to come in after school the coffee bar will come down.

"It will make it easier to monitor just because after school kids will only be able to be in there and the gym, they won't be able to be over in that concessions area," Schwarte said.

A wall is being added near where the vending machines currently are, and current supply closets will be turned into cubby space for members. Once the wall is up, elliptical machines and stationary bikes will be moved into the old concession area and treadmills will be moved up in the cardio/weight room. This change is much needed as space in the Bob Keating Memorial Weight Room is so tight that often times gym-goers will move to the back hallway to get their workout in.

"Right now a lot of people have to go into that hallway to do stuff so we're trying to eliminate that so they can stay in the fitness room," Schwarte said. "The goal is to just create more space for this area."

Long term, Schwarte said she hopes possibly add a treadmill or two to the new more spacious room, but the key is to allow those working out to have enough space to do so. Schwarte said at this time, the project is planned to be complete around Feb. 18.

"We're really excited about this, obviously and we've heard positive feedback with our postings on Facebook. It's definitely going to open up a space," Schwarte said.