Wayne Country View hosts Boo @ WCV

Wayne Country View, a 5-Star rated nursing and assisted living facility recently hosted their second annual Halloween event, and the facility's first since changing their name to signify their independence from the "CareAge" franchise.

The event hosted 13 businesses who held booths and passed candy to nearly 200 children. Participating businesses included: State Nebraska Bank, Amber Sperry- Realtor of Property Exchange, Providence Medical Center, Aseracare Hospice, F&M Bank, Wayne Library, Brookdale Wayne, Redlers Pharmacy, Wayne Sport & Spine, Farmers State Bank, Our Savior Church, Wayne Community Activity Center and Elkhorn Valley Bank.

Families enjoyed indoor trick or treating, a photo booth, hotdogs, popcorn and punch. The event started in the Assisted Living and ended on the nursing home side. Nearly 14,000 pieces of candy were passed out by almost 40 residents. Wayne Country View extended their thanks to all community members, families and participating businesses. Coming up, Wayne Country View will be sponsoring the Tree of Love in State Nebraska Bank.