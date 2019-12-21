Wayne County Commissioner candidate files for District 2 position

A Wayne county man has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the District 2 Wayne County Commissioners seat.

According to Wayne County clerk Deb Finn, B.J. Woehler has filed as a Republican candidate for District 2. District 2 is Carroll, including the Deer Creek, Garfield, Sherman and Wilbur precincts. The position is currently held by Dean Burbach.

The 2020 primary election filing deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 18 for incumbent candidates and Monday, March 1 for new filers. For more information contact Finn at (402) 375-2288.