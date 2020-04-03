Wayne County Commissioners hear roads, courthouse restoration updates

The Wayne County Commissioners held their first March meeting Tuesday morning in the courtroom of the Wayne County Courthouse. While there were no actionable agenda items past approving claims and the agenda, the commissioners heard several updates.

Wayne County clerk, Deb Finn, told the commissioners rural Wayne County residents will now vote by mail instead of at a polling place. The move is something many communities around the state are embracing. By mailing ballots to the rural county residents, Finn said the County will also save some money. The cost per voter in Wayne's rural precincts ranged from $2.79 to $4.84 per voter. Now that cost will drop to $2.40.

Finn said rural residents were sent information about the change and only a small fraction raised concerns, some stemming from the reliability of the postal service, concerns of voter fraud, and some saying they'll miss going to a polling location. Finn said rural residents can still vote at the courthouse if they so desire. Ballots will be sent out with return postage already paid for. From there, Finn said she's encouraging rural voters to allow for up to five days in the mail to return their ballots. For questions about voting by mail, Finn can be contacted at (402) 375-2288.

