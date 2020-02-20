Wayne County Commissioners hold quick meeting

The Wayne County Commissioners held a quick Board of Equalization and Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 18. Tax exemptions and wind projects were discussed.

Commissioner Jim Rabe called the Wayne County Board of Equalization to order at 9 a.m. Wayne County assessor Dawn Duffy asked for approval for property tax exemptions for several organizations in the county. Duffy told the commissioners the list exempt properties was the same as years previous.

Tammy Paustian, Wayne County treasurer asked for tax exemptions for vehicles owned by the American Red Cross and Providence Medical Center. All tax exemptions were approved.

Commissioner Dean Burbach then opened the Board of Commissioners meeting. After the agenda and claims were approved, highway superintendent Mark Casey gave updates about several projects.

As discussed at the Feb. 4 meeting, multiple road cuts are necessary as part of the Plum Creek wind project. Casey told the commissioners Tuesday that the crown cuts were much less severe than originally thought. He has been in contact with personnel with the project regarding maintenance of the roads the project is using, telling them certain issues like drainage, needed to be fixed immediately.

Casey also reported that he's working on a road haul agreement with Tradewinds, yet another project set to start next year. Casey said he's aware of primary and alternate access routes the company is planning on using, but still doesn't know the specifics about where towers will be placed. He told the commissioners he's using what he's learned from the past two projects to get an agreement to better suit the county.

The next Wayne County Commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Wayne County Courthouse.