Wayne County Fair underway

A wide variety of activities took place at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on Thursday as the 2019 Wayne County Fair got underway.

The 4-H and Open Class Dairy Show, 4-H and Open Class Sheep Show, Goat Show and Horse Show were held. In addition, fairgoers were able to see the 4-H projects that had been competed, visit the Ag Hall and Wayne County Expo building and take part in a number of kid-friendly activities such as the petting zoo, putt-putt golf and the corn pile.

The evening entertainment was provided by L4 Livestock Ultimate Bull Riding Tour.

The fair continues through Sunday, July 28.