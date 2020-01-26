Wayne County to handle child support cases again

The Wayne County Board of Equalization and Wayne County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday morning. Among agenda items were Child Support services and corrections to the 2019 tax roll.

County attorney, Amy Miller, asked the commissioners to consider allowing county officials to take over Child Support cases again. Currently, for Child Support issues, Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has a lawyer based in Madison to handle cases. If a county handles their own cases, the state will reimburse 66 percent of the cost of salary, benefits for those who work on cases.

Miller told the commissioners that last year, Wayne County had 272 cases, which she felt was low. Thurston County had around 900 cases. The State reimburses counties quarterly for the service, so Wayne County could see a sizeable increase of revenue once Child Support is handled in-county once again. Miller said she'd need to hire a full-time person to help work cases, but DHHS would completely reimburse that position. Funds from Child Support reimbursement would go to the County's general fund, but Miller asked to have budgetary discretion with a portion of it. She told the commissioners handling Child Support at the County level will also probably encourage more who need it, to use the service.

"For the County it's a benefit and it's a huge benefit for the residents of the County who need those services," Miller said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to allow Miller to work on bringing back Child Support services at the county level. Miller said she will most likely have to change the way she runs her civil practice and has some cases she wants to close before beginning the hiring process, but expected services to begin around March or April.

For full coverage from the Jan. 21 Wayne County Commissioners and Wayne County Board of Equalization meeting pick up a copy of the Jan. 23 Wayne Herald.