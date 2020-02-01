Wayne County sheriff's office investigates traffic fatality

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a traffic fatality four miles east of Wayne on Highway 35.

The driver, Richard Liekhus of rural Wakefield, lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the south ditch and rolled.

Liekhus was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center and Hasemann Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation.