Home / News / Wayne County sheriff's office investigates traffic fatality

Wayne County sheriff's office investigates traffic fatality

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 3:57pm claraosten

 At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a traffic fatality four miles east of Wayne on Highway 35.  

The driver, Richard Liekhus of rural Wakefield, lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the south ditch and rolled.  

Liekhus was pronounced deceased at the scene.  

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center and Hasemann Funeral Home.  

The accident remains under investigation.   

 

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here