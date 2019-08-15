Wayne FFA chapter earns national recognition

The Wayne FFA chapter was recently recognized in 2019 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The Wayne chapter was named a 2 Star Chapter for 2019.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging in late July will be recognized at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Ind.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

"This award is truly a chapter award. Each of the members of our chapter contribute is some way to the success of our chapter and are responsible for achieving the award," said Toni Rasmussen, advisor for the group.