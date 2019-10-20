Wayne Green Team reports hazardous waste collection results

On Oct. 12, the Wayne Green Team hosted their annual household hazardous waste collection event. During that time, over 80 households were served. The following was able to be kept out of landfills or from polluting the air or groundwater:

•2,350 lbs. of paint

•90 gallons of oil

•15 gallons of antifreeze

•100 lbs. of car batteries

•257 lightbulbs

•40 lbs. of other recyclable material.

According to a press release from the team, the Wayne Green Team thanks Northeast Nebraska Resource Conservation & Development for choosing Wayne to host this event three times in four years. They also wish thank the Nebraska Environmental Trust for providing funding, Gill Hauling for its support at the Wayne Transfer Station, and the Wayne State College Women’s Soccer team for volunteering to unload cars.

The Wayne Green Team meets at Tacos N More in Wayne at noon on the second Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit cityofwayne.org/greenteam.