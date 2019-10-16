Home / News / Wayne High ACT scores about point and a half higher than state average, school board hears EL program report

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 5:00pm Sarah Lentz
By: 
Sarah Lentz

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met Oct. 14 at the Wayne Junior/Senior High. The board saw a presentation of district wide test scores and analysis of the districts educational standards.

Every junior at Wayne High takes the ACT test. Superintendant Dr. Mark Lenihan presented the board with last year's junior class results. The state average composite ACT score was about 19. Wayne High testers averaged a little over a 20.5 composite score. Of the students who took the ACT in the district last year, 17 percent tested at the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) benchmark. The state average for STEM benchmark scores state-wide was only 14 percent.

