Wayne High seniors, community to celebrate last day of school with cruise

In the time of at-home schooling thanks to the coronavirus, what does the last day of class look like and what does the last day of high school look like for the class of 2020? Wayne Community Schools teacher and mother to twin seniors, Sonya Tompkins knew what she didn't want the last day of school to be.

"I thought the worst way to end school their senior year was to just shut down the computer and be done," Tompkins said.

Her kids like to cruise, so Tompkins contacted her sister-in-law Jill Brodersen, who has been involved with cruise group Cruise Main in Wayne, about the possibility of organizing a special cruise night for the senior class.

Cruising has been popular in the community, especially with Cruise Main in Wayne organizing several cruises a year. In fact, the Cruise Main group had planned to hold a similar event.

"We had planned to do it for the May 15 cruise," Bridget Korth, one of Cruise Main's organizers said.

The two groups got together and determined Friday, May 1 would be the best day to cruise.

"Usually the last day of school your senior year is a blast and you have something to look forward to," Tompkins said.

From there work to organize the students and plan the event came together. The senior class sponsor, Dwaine Spieker will lead the seniors from the school parking lot and closing the senior procession will be an old fire truck.

"We're asking, community members to come out in their vehicles and honk and cheer and wave them on as they go past," Tompkins said. "The old fire truck is going to be taking up the very end, so people know once all the seniors have passed, then we want the community to join in on a fun cruise night like Cruise Main guys always do."

The organizers of the cruise are asking members of the public to continue to practice social distancing and not to congregate in parking lots and for everyone to stay in their own vehicles.

The senior cruise begins at 7 p.m. and as soon as the fire truck has brought up the end of the class, the public may join in.