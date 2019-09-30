Wayne State College announces homecoming candidates

With homecoming week beginning Monday, Wayne State College and the Student Activities Board (SAB) has announced homcoming candidates. For students, voting will take place on Survey Monkey Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Coronation is at halftime of the Homecoming Football game on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Candidates include:

Jonathan Laner, of Dodge, representing Lambda Pi Eta

Morgan Sudbeck, of Hartington, representing Lambda Pi Eta

Montana Hill, of Malcolm, representing Active Minds

London Bercey, of Lincoln, representing WSEAN

Natalie Gasseling, of Hemingford, representing Philomatheans

Gina Blackman, of Norfolk, representing Cardinal Key

Micah Schu,t of Scribner, representing NAfME

Karly Smith, of Neola, Iowa, representing RHA

Miguel Galvin, of South Sioux, representing Active Minds

Allie Knoepfler, of Omaha, representing WSEAN

Emmy Mills, of Chadron, representing Navigators

Adam Smith, of Columbus, representing PRIDE

For more information: Sarah Gunion, Student Activities Coordinator at (402) 375-7013. Find SAB at wsc sab on Facebook @wscsab on twitter and instagram