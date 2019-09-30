Wayne State College announces homecoming candidates
With homecoming week beginning Monday, Wayne State College and the Student Activities Board (SAB) has announced homcoming candidates. For students, voting will take place on Survey Monkey Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Coronation is at halftime of the Homecoming Football game on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Candidates include:
Jonathan Laner, of Dodge, representing Lambda Pi Eta
Morgan Sudbeck, of Hartington, representing Lambda Pi Eta
Montana Hill, of Malcolm, representing Active Minds
London Bercey, of Lincoln, representing WSEAN
Natalie Gasseling, of Hemingford, representing Philomatheans
Gina Blackman, of Norfolk, representing Cardinal Key
Micah Schu,t of Scribner, representing NAfME
Karly Smith, of Neola, Iowa, representing RHA
Miguel Galvin, of South Sioux, representing Active Minds
Allie Knoepfler, of Omaha, representing WSEAN
Emmy Mills, of Chadron, representing Navigators
Adam Smith, of Columbus, representing PRIDE
For more information: Sarah Gunion, Student Activities Coordinator at (402) 375-7013. Find SAB at wsc sab on Facebook @wscsab on twitter and instagram Wayne State College, a leading, public four-year college in northeast Nebraska, is a proud member of the Nebraska State College System.