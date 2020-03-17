Wayne State president issues statement on classes at WSC

The following information was released by Wayne State College at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:

Dear Wayne State Students,

Given the recent advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to drastically limit public gatherings to arrest the spread of COVID-19, we have determined that our best course of action is to suspend face-to-face classes and move to a remote delivery model for the remainder of the spring semester, beginning March 23.

What’s next?

You will receive communication from your faculty regarding the academic delivery plans for your classes by Wednesday afternoon, March 18. Please monitor your email for these and other additional updates. Remote delivery of classes will include any combination of the following: Canvas (WSC’s learning management system), email, phone, video conferencing, or mail if necessary for those who lack remote connectivity.

How will this work for you?

We will work with you. Faculty and staff have been working hard to address the challenges of remote delivery as we make this emergency transition. None of these challenges are so great that we cannot make this work for you, regardless of your individual situation. We are confident that our faculty will fully utilize the tools at their disposal to ensure you can successfully complete the semester.

What about books, materials, and technology?

I know you probably have questions and concerns regarding the books and materials you need to finish your classes. We are working through a wide range of options to address these concerns. Some of you may also be worried about access to technology or the internet. Again, we are working to make accommodations for you through creative, flexible approaches that put the importance of you and your education at the front of every decision we make while managing this health crisis.

Here’s what we need you to do now.

I have included the following link to a quick survey that will allow us to accurately gauge your remote access to technology and internet services. Complete the survey as soon as possible. Survey: https://bit.ly/2QmvOA5. Continue to monitor your email for correspondence from your professors and the College as we adapt to evolving conditions brought about by this public health emergency.

What about Campus Services?

Campus services such as dining, counseling, student health, the library, and academic support are available to assist you. Our residence halls remain open at this time to serve a small population of students who do not have another home or cannot get home at this time.

Thank You!

We appreciate your patience as we navigate each day’s new developments. We are focused on your success as we manage this public health emergency. I know we will all be proud of the way we came together to adapt to this unprecedented situation, while preserving the fundamental sense of community that makes Wayne State so special. If you have any questions, visit the WSC COVID-19 website at www.wsc.edu/covid19 or contact the Wayne State hotline at 402-375-7562.

Sincerely,

Marysz Rames,

President, Wayne State College