Wayne State Ranked Nationally as a Best College for Veterans

Wayne State College has been ranked as one of the best schools for veterans in the nation.

Learn.org recently ranked Wayne State College No. 26 nationally as a Best College for Veterans.

Making the transition back to civilian life can be a challenge, especially when it comes to going back to school. Thankfully, military veterans are extended a range of benefits because of their service to this country. Learn.org researched these benefit programs, analyzed veterans services in higher education, and dug up extra incentives to come up with a list of the best schools for those who served. Chosen schools offer great programs that are affordable while still providing an excellent education.

About Wayne State College, Learn.org writes, "Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., does a lot to make sure veterans can afford a quality education. The school participates in the Yellow Ribbon program, giving 10 students as much as $2,185.00 per academic year on top of any federal and state funds for which they qualify. Vets can also get credit for training and experience in the military. For instance, basic training is worth four credit hours, which is one less class to pay for. To give you an idea of what to expect in terms of funding, the average Post-9/11 benefits for undergraduate students at Wayne State added up to $4,295 for 2016-2017."

To rank the schools, Learn.org evaluated several data points from the U.S. Department of Education such as graduation rate, student-to-teacher ratio, and student retention. However, Learn.org's rankings are unique in that they emphasize accessibility, affordability, and quality of education, which they considered the most important attributes in the ranking lists. The list also identifies which schools offer Yellow Ribbon programs, which ones offer credit for military training, and which ones give veterans the most robust services.

In addition to this ranking, Wayne State College is annually recognized as a Military Friendly School, receiving the latest recognition (2019-20) in January.

Wayne State College also partners with the University of South Dakota for Army ROTC. ROTC is an on-campus program to motivate and train students to become leaders in the United States Army. Qualified students can earn federal commissions while you earn your bachelor’s degree by taking military science courses, completing a 30-day Cadet Summer Training Camp, and maintaining established standards in ethics, academics, and physical fitness. After completing the program, participants are commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Army National Guard or Army Reserves.