Wayne Water Update

The City of Wayne is lifting voluntary water restrictions immediately until the afternoon of Tuesday, July 23. The transmission main break has been fixed, however there needs to be a segment of pipe replaced, tentatively scheduled for July 23.

That will cause the transmission main to be shut down again. After the main is back open, testing will be required that could last 72 hours (into Friday, July 26). As the transmission main is back open during this time, a boil notice will likely be advised.

More information on this will come out Tuesday, after the City knows the outcome of the repair. City of Wayne water customers should prepare for boiling their drinking water at that time (drinking, cooking and ice making). If citizens prefer not to boil during this time, it is advisable to place a few extra pitchers of water in the refrigerator tonight/tomorrow morning. For questions regarding this notice, please contact City Hall at 402-375-1733.