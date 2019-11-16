Home / News / Wayne's Mock Trial Teams compete in Regional matches

Wayne's Mock Trial Teams compete in Regional matches

Sat, 11/16/2019 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz

Wayne’s Mock Trial teams competed at the regional mock trial competition on Nov. 13. According to a press release from sponsor Josh Johnson, all three teams performed well, but no team reached the semifinals for regionals. Team Black lost matches to Battle Creek and Lutheran High No. 1. Team Blue lost to Lutheran High Northeast but beat Wayne Purple. Wayne’s Purple team fell to Lutheran High Northeast, Battle Creek and Wayne Blue

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here