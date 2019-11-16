Wayne's Mock Trial Teams compete in Regional matches
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz
Wayne’s Mock Trial teams competed at the regional mock trial competition on Nov. 13. According to a press release from sponsor Josh Johnson, all three teams performed well, but no team reached the semifinals for regionals. Team Black lost matches to Battle Creek and Lutheran High No. 1. Team Blue lost to Lutheran High Northeast but beat Wayne Purple. Wayne’s Purple team fell to Lutheran High Northeast, Battle Creek and Wayne Blue