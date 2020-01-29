WIC and Immunization clinic scheduled

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold the Wayne WIC and Immunization clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church located at 516 North Main Street in Wayne.

NENCAP’s WIC Program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age five years. Find a clinic near you at signupwic.com.

NENCAP’s Immunization Program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control. The Immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.

For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization Programs call (402) 385-6300.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP), headquartered in Pender, is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14 county service area. The Agency serves over 10,000 clients a year due to successful outreach efforts. Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties. For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.