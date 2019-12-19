Winside Fire & Rescue gets donation towards new ambulance

Winside Fire & Resuce last purchased a new ambulance a decade ago. On Dec. 17, the department received a $50,000 donation from Orsted Onshore North America, formerly Lincoln Clean Energy. Orsted is currently working on the Plum Creek Wind Energy Project near Winside. Winside Fire and Rescue will retire a 20 year old ambulance once the brand new one is purchased. Also at the check presentation were Dan Jaeger, from the Winside Rural Fire District and Mike Flood, former Nebraska legislator who is running for the District 19 seat.