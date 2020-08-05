Work to begin on Phase II of trail

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11 on the second phase of the Wayne Pedestrian trail, according to information provided by City of Wayne staff.

TR Harris Construction, Inc. of Homer is the general contractor for the project.

Work includes an underpass on West Seventh Street near the Community Activity Center. The highway will be temporarily widened to allow construction on half of the road while two lanes of traffic are kept open.

Anticipated completion of the trail project is the fall of 2020.

Work will begin on the trail between Ashley Park and the Community Activity Center, along the south side of Grainland Road, going west from South Maple Street.

This project is 80 percent funded by federal funds.

The Nebraska Department of Roads is assisting with oversight.

The consultant for the project is Olsson and the project manager is Nate Hoeckelman. General questions on the project can be directed to Hoeckelman via email at nhoeckelman@olsson.com or by phone at (402) 485-5074.