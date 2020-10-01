WSC's Einstein Bros. Bagels host Chamber Coffee

Delicia Ruiz, director of retail dining, and Michael Carlson, director of dining services at Wayne State College, welcomed a crowd to the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop inside Conn Library. Ruiz discussed the bagel operation's hours and offerings during Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday morning. Ruiz said the bagels and Caribou Coffee in what was formerly Jitters, has been very popular with the student body. Catering options are available and Carlson encouraged the public to consider WSC's offerings when it comes to catering. Next week's Chamber Coffee will be a ribbon cutting at Cruise & Associates at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.