Albert Gary Temme, 67, of Grace, Idaho, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1954 in Wayne, the son of Alvin and Irene (Magdanz) Temme.

As he requested, he will be cremated with memorial services to be announced at a later date.

