Ardyce L. Linn, 93, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. The wearing of masks is requested. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery at Concord.

Memorials may be made directed to the Concord Evangelical Free Church, Dixon/ Concord Cemetery Association and the Billy Graham Ministries.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne

Ardyce LaVonne Linn was born June 21, 1927 on a farm northeast of Concord, to Henry and Alberta (Luth) Erwin. She attended Concord Grade School and after graduating from Concord High School in 1945, she helped her mother with their large family. Ardyce married Edward E. Linn on March 22, 1947 at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. She was a stay-at-home mom. The couple farmed near Concord for nearly 20 years. Later Ardyce worked in Wayne at Sav-Mor Drug in the gift shop and as an assistant with Schumacher Funeral Home and later Hasemann Funeral Home.

Ardyce was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Concord, where she held many offices over the years, the Evangelical Free Church Ministries, and bible studies. She belonged to the “craft club” and loved music, sewing, quilting, gardening and baking, but most of all her family.

Survivors include her children, Jeaneane (Dave) Parsons of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Brent (Lillian) Linn of Sioux City, Iowa, and Steven (Scott) Linn of Des Moines, Iowa; siblings, Jim (Mareen) Erwin of Spencer, Iowa, Gary (Yvonne) Erwin of Concord, and Dale (Jeannice) Erwin of North Sioux City, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Erwin of Sioux City, Iowa and Jody Erwin of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward, in 2004; four siblings, Barbara in 1959, Marcia in 1988, Wylie in 2016 and William in 2020.