Arlene “Suzie” (Pearson) Johnson, 85 of Concord, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Graveside services will be on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 9:45 am at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Following the graveside service, there will be a funeral service held at 10:30 am at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Arlene “Suzie” (Pearson) Johnson was born on May 21, 1935 to Clarence and Helen (Olson) Pearson in Wakefield. She was baptized at the Covenant Mission Church in Wakefield, moving with her family to a farm east of Concord in 1940. Suzie was confirmed in 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church east of Concord. She attended Myrtle Creek country school through the eighth grade and then attended Concord High School, graduating in 1952. She attended Wayne State College and then taught country schools in Cedar and Dixon counties. Suzie married Marlen Johnson at Concordia Lutheran Church on Aug. 14, 1955. They began their farming career north of Dixon until 1963 when they moved to the N.O. Anderson farm south of Concord.

Suzie worked for the Postal Service for 18 years. She was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club, the Concordia Lutheran Church and held offices in the Women of the ELCA Organization, both State and on the local level. Suzie served six years on the State Synodical Board of the ELCA and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes at Concordia. She loved to crochet/embroidery, cook, bake, and also loved bowling.

Survivors include her husband, Marlen; one daughter, Pam and Dwight Anderson of Wayne; two sons, Brian and Terri Johnson of Columbia, Missouri and Layne and Wendi Johnson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Brooke, Taylor, Courtney (Nick), Jake, Luke; a sister, Margie Rastede of Laurel; and brothers, Jim (Maureen) Pearson of Lincoln and Dean Pearson of Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Pearson; a sister, Alyce; brothers-in-law, Verdel Erwin and Clarence Rastede; and a sister-in-law, Neva Pearson.

Pallbearers will be Brad Erwin, Rex Rastede, Rick Pearson, Bennett Salmon, Dan Nelson, Mike Johnson, and Brent Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Suzie’s five grandchildren – Brooke Anderson, Taylor Johnson, Courtney Mclamb, Jake Johnson and Luke Johnson.